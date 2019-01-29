News
EU Commissioner: EU hails Armenia-Azerbaijan meetings
EU Commissioner: EU hails Armenia-Azerbaijan meetings
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister neither confirmed, nor ruled out a possible meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarovd during the Munich Security Conference.

Asked about a possible meeting during his joint press conference with EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said he plans to participate in the Conference, and as far as he knows Mammadyarov will also do. The Minister said they would inform public if they agree on a meeting.

Asked about the possible Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting, Mnatsakanyan said he cannot speak about PM’s participation in the conference.

Johannes Hahn, in turn, said the EU praised the meetings of foreign ministers and the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.  

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
