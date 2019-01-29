Armenia Parliament speaker, UNDP official discuss cooperation

YEREVAN. – President of the new National Assembly (NA), Ararat Mirzoyan, on Tuesday received Dmitry Mariyasin, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Armenia.
Mariyasin expressed readiness on behalf of UNDP to continue assisting in the programs which the Armenian legislature will deem a priority, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Mirzoyan, in turn, appreciated the UNDP’s part in the implementation of programs in Armenia.
Subsequently, the interlocutors discussed the domains by which it is expedient to develop further cooperation.
Also, the Armenian parliament speaker underscored the coordination and targeted addressing of support programs by international organizations.