Why was head of Armenia’s state revenue committee invited to parliament?
Why was head of Armenia’s state revenue committee invited to parliament?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – Head of Armenia’s state revenue committee rejected reports about 9 million drams handed over to him as an award for his work.

Davit Ananyan has been called to a meeting with ruling “My Step” parliamentary group in connection with the reports.

“We are discussing with the lawyers how to make this information public, as we are not authorized to do this now. The MPs noted that they have to change the law in the near future so that society-official communication could be more transparent,” he assured.

As to his declaration, whether the annual salary and other funds total 23 million drams, Ananyan said: “I have received 4.8 million drams form the finance ministry for 4.5 months, while the rest 18.5 million from the State Revenue Committee over 7.5 months. The annual amount of my awards made 14 million drams over eight months”.   

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
