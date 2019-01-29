Ararat Mirzoyan receives Ambassador of United Kingdom in Armenia

YEREVAN.- The President of the Armenian National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Armenia Judith Farnworth, the Parliament reported.
Welcoming the guest, Ararat Mirzoyan highly assessed the current level of the two countries’ relations, in that issue highlighting the Ambassador’s role.
Touching upon the further deepening and development of the Armenian-British ties, the President of the National Assembly particularly underlined the active cooperation and mutual visits of the Parliamentary Friendship Groups. Ararat Mirzoyan has expressed conviction that that there are all bases for effective cooperation between the delegations of the two countries on the international parliamentary platforms.
Congratulating Ararat Mirzoyan on being elected Head of the parliament, Ambassador Judith Farnworth highlighted the free, fair and transparent elections held in Armenia.
Judith Farnworth has noted that the United Kingdom has great experience of parliamentary government and can support Armenia in law-making activity, the development of oversight mechanisms and strengthening of democracy. Speaking about the programmes aimed at the development of the institutional capabilities of the RA National Assembly, the Ambassador expressed readiness for active cooperation.
Touching upon the parliamentary diplomacy, Mrs Farnworth emphasized the activation of the Friendship Groups’ cooperation and its strengthening in multilateral formats.
The interlocutors also touched upon the possibilities of bilateral cooperation within the format of the European larger family and Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.