NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 29.01.2019

EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn held a number of meetings during his visit to Armenia. Hahn met with President Armen Sarkissian, PM Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and civil society representatives.
Hahn said he had “an open and forward looking exchange” with PM Pashinyan and reassured Armenia can count on EU support.
Speaking during a press conference, Hahn emphasized European Commission is positive about liberalization of visa requirements for Armenia, hailed Armenia-Azerbaijan meetings and congratulated the Armenian people on holding transparent elections.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday will receive visiting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, the Embassy of Germany in Yerevan said.
“Next, a conversation is scheduled within the framework of a dinner, during which Federal Chancellor Merkel and Prime Minister Pashinyan will exchange views on bilateral and economic relations as well as matters of foreign and security policy,” the German embassy said.
А man with an axe broke out into one of the branches of VTB bank in Yerevan on Tuesday afternoon.
The man neither managed to grab money, nor to put forward any demands. According to police, he was “neutralized and detained”.
The attacker was identified as 33-year-old Hrachik Umurshadyan who holds the citizenship of Armenia and Georgia. The same branch of VTB bank was attacked in February 2018 when two men managed to steal around 8.5 million drams.
The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia on Tuesday denied the appeal which the attorney general’s office had filed, and upheld the first instance court decision to deny the Special Investigation Service (SIS) petition that former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan be remanded in custody.
Gevorgyan is charged with taking a bribe, committing very large-scale money laundering, and aiding in breaching Armenia’s constitutional order.
One person was killed and geiht others were injured after shots were fired Tuesday at a restaurant belonging to a former Armenian MP.
Police received a call from several hospitals in Abovyan town and capital city Yerevan that they had admitted a number of people with gunshot wounds and physical injuries, as well as a person who was dead. Some relatives of former lawmaker M. Martirosyan are among the injured.
Armenia’s investigative committee said one person was detained in connection with the incident.