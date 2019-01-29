Son of ex-Armenian MP detained after fatal shootout in restaurant (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – A 24-year-old son of former Armenian MP has been detained in connection with a shootout in a restaurant in Armenia’s Kotayk region.
According to information obtained by Armenian News-NEWS.am, the son of Melik Melikyan, the owner of a restaurant where the incident occurred, has been detained. Two nephews of the ex-MP were injured in the incident. Four types of weapons were used during a skirmish the reason for which were long lasting differences.
Artashes Gevorgyan, 33, a native of the town of Abovyan, was killed and other seven people were injured, one of them is critical.