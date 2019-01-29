News
Tuesday
January 29
News
Son of ex-Armenian MP detained after fatal shootout in restaurant (PHOTO)
Son of ex-Armenian MP detained after fatal shootout in restaurant (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A 24-year-old son of former Armenian MP has been detained in connection with a shootout in a restaurant in Armenia’s Kotayk region.

According to information obtained by Armenian News-NEWS.am, the son of Melik Melikyan, the owner of a restaurant where the incident occurred, has been detained. Two nephews of the ex-MP were injured in the incident. Four types of weapons were used during a skirmish the reason for which were long lasting differences.

Artashes Gevorgyan, 33, a native of the town of Abovyan, was killed and other seven people were injured, one of them is critical.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
