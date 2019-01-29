Top Security Official: Iran facing no limitation to extend range of missiles

Iran does not face any scientific or operational restrictions for extending the range of its military missiles, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said, Tasnim News Agency reported.
“Iran has no scientific and operational limitations to increase the range of military missiles, and has no intention to boost the range of missiles only because of its defense doctrine, while it continuously tries to enhance the accuracy of missiles,” Shamkhani said at a conference on space technology, held in Tehran on Tuesday.