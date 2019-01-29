News
UN: 40 killed, some 850 detained in Venezuela amid ongoing protests
UN: 40 killed, some 850 detained in Venezuela amid ongoing protests
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The anti-government demonstrations in Venezuela have led to the deaths of more than 40 people and the detention of some 850 people, including at least 77 minors, the United Nations’ human rights office said Tuesday.

Rights office spokesman Rupert Colville said 696 people were detained by security forces last Wednesday alone – the highest such tally in a single day in the South American country in at least 20 years, Fox News reported.

Colville said in Geneva that of the people killed, 26 were shot by pro-government forces, five were killed in house raids and 11 were reportedly killed by “unidentified individuals” linked to incidents of looting. He said one member of the Bolivarian Guard was reportedly killed in the state of Monagas.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
