News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 30
USD
486.45
EUR
556.11
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.45
EUR
556.11
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
North Korea says relations with US to develop “wonderfully at a fast pace”
North Korea says relations with US to develop “wonderfully at a fast pace”
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korea said on Tuesday that relations with the United States will develop “wonderfully at a fast pace” if Washington responds to its efforts on denuclearisation with trustworthy measures and practical actions, Reuters reported.

North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Han Tae Song, told the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament that Pyongyang would continue working to establish a “permanent and durable peace mechanism on the Korean peninsula”.

The landmark summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump last June produced a promise to work towards the complete denuclearisation of the divided peninsula. Progress since then has been patchy.
He referred to the two leaders’ joint statement issued after their meeting in Singapore and Kim’s New Year’s Address, adding:

“Accordingly we declared that we would neither make and test nuclear weapons any longer nor use and proliferate them and we have taken various practical measures.

“If the U.S. responds to our efforts with trustworthy measures and corresponding practical actions, bilateral relations will develop wonderfully at a fast pace through the process of taking more definite and epoch-making steps,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN Khashoggi investigator says no approval yet from Saudis for meeting
We just wanted to have a sense of it...
 UN: 40 killed, some 850 detained in Venezuela amid ongoing protests
The anti-government demonstrations in Venezuela have led to the deaths of more than 40 people...
 Armenia Parliament speaker, UNDP official discuss cooperation
President of the new National Assembly received the United Nations Development Programme resident representative in the country…
 UN Security Council adopts US agenda on Venezuela
Nine countries voted in favor, four against, with two countries abstaining…
 UN Secretary-General: Ties between US, Russia and China 'dysfunctional'
We no longer live in a bipolar or unipolar world, but we are not yet in a multipolar world...
 UN Secretary General calls for dialogue, investigations in Venezuela
Hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets across Venezuela to demand Maduro step aside...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos