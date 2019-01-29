North Korea says relations with US to develop “wonderfully at a fast pace”

North Korea said on Tuesday that relations with the United States will develop “wonderfully at a fast pace” if Washington responds to its efforts on denuclearisation with trustworthy measures and practical actions, Reuters reported.
North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Han Tae Song, told the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament that Pyongyang would continue working to establish a “permanent and durable peace mechanism on the Korean peninsula”.
The landmark summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump last June produced a promise to work towards the complete denuclearisation of the divided peninsula. Progress since then has been patchy.
He referred to the two leaders’ joint statement issued after their meeting in Singapore and Kim’s New Year’s Address, adding:
“Accordingly we declared that we would neither make and test nuclear weapons any longer nor use and proliferate them and we have taken various practical measures.
“If the U.S. responds to our efforts with trustworthy measures and corresponding practical actions, bilateral relations will develop wonderfully at a fast pace through the process of taking more definite and epoch-making steps,” he said.