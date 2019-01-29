China says U.S. should bear consequences of Venezuela sanctions

The United States should bear responsibility for the consequences of its sanctions on Venezuela, China said on Tuesday, after Washington imposed sweeping restrictions on Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA, Reuters reported.
China has said it opposes unilateral sanctions.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said historical experience showed foreign interference “only makes situations more complicated”.
“The relevant country’s sanctions on Venezuela will lead to the deterioration of conditions of people’s lives,” Geng told a regular news briefing in Beijing, referring to the United States.
“They should bear responsibility for the serious consequences from this,” he said.
China has lent more than $50 billion to Venezuela through oil-for-loan agreements over