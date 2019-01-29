Armenia's Defense Minister discusses joint projects with Kalashnikov Group incorporated Director

YEREVAN.- We are ready to support projects aimed at organizing joint production of military goods in Armenia. Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan said during the meeting with the delegation led by the Kalashnikov Group incorporated Director Andrei Baryshnikov on Tuesday.
Greeting the guests, Tonoyan noted the importance of the cooperation of the Armenian military-industrial enterprises with the Kalashnikov concern, and expressed readiness to support projects aimed at organizing joint production of military products in Armenia.
In turn, Baryshnikov presented to Tonoyan the progress of projects with Armenian partners in the framework of cooperation with the CSTO. In particular, he noted that the final details regarding the joint production of the newest machines of the concern had already been clarified.