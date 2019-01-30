Venezuela’s chief prosecutor asks court to ban opposition leader from leaving country

Venezuela’s chief prosecutor has asked the country’s top court to impose a travel ban on opposition leader Juan Guaido and freeze his accounts, Independent reported.
Mr Maduro, who was sworn in earlier this month for a second term after disputed elections last year, accuses Mr Guaido of staging a US-directed coup.
Attorney General Tarek William Saab made his request to the government-stacked Supreme Court on Tuesday, asking them to open a preliminary investigation into the self-proclaimed interim president.
Mr Saab said he asked the court “to open a preliminary investigation into Mr Juan Guaido as a result of diverse violent occurrences provoked in this country since January 22.” This is the day before Mr Guaido named himself president. Mr Saab also accused Mr Guaido of helping foreign countries to interfere in Venezuela’s internal matters.