Person found dead at Armenia village hillside

YEREVAN. – A dead body was found Tuesday, at the hillside of a village in Armenia’s Lori Province.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations that, at 1:53pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that there was a person’s dead body at the hillside nearby Lernavan village, and rescuers were needed.
A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
The rescuers who arrived stretchered the dead body of this person—who was bon in 1972—down about 700 meters and carried it to a waiting ambulance.