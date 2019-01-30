News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 30
USD
486.45
EUR
556.11
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.45
EUR
556.11
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
Person found dead at Armenia village hillside
Person found dead at Armenia village hillside
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – A dead body was found Tuesday, at the hillside of a village in Armenia’s Lori Province.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations that, at 1:53pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that there was a person’s dead body at the hillside nearby Lernavan village, and rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

The rescuers who arrived stretchered the dead body of this person—who was bon in 1972—down about 700 meters and carried it to a waiting ambulance.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
990 cases of domestic violence recorded in Armenia last year
In 413 cases a warning was made...
 LA police investigating incidents over Turkish flags in Armenian schools
Police described the suspect...
 Second suspect detained in Abovyan restaurant shooting
Earlier the son of restaurant’s owner was detained...
 Son of ex-Armenian MP detained after fatal shootout in restaurant (PHOTO)
Artashes Gevorgyan, 33, was killed and other seven people were injured...
 Yerevan bank attacker identified
He holds citizenship of Armenia and Georgia...
 Man who broke into Yerevan bank detained
The man was armed with an axe...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos