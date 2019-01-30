Russia firefighters present fire extinguisher as gift to Armenian man who saved 3 children

Firefighters in Yekaterinburg, Russia, have presented a fire extinguisher as a gift to a 30-year-old Armenian man who had saved the lives of three children by rescuing them from a burning house, Е1.ru local newspaper reported.
On January 26, Gevorg Avetisyan and his wife were passing by a house from which smoke was coming out. He saw children from a window of the house, and they were calling for help. There were no adults at home.
Avetisyan broke the glass of a window of this house with a stone and rescued two 12-year-old girls and a 10-year-old boy.
Until the firefighter arrived, he managed to also remove the car that was parked at this home.
His wife had called the firefighters.
At Sverdlovsk Oblast (province) Ministry of Emergency Situations, Gevorg Avetisyan on Monday was handed a letter of gratitude from the head of the department and was presented a fire extinguisher as a gift.