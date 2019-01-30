Armenia PM’s Germany visit agenda is announced

YEREVAN. – At the invitation of Chancellor Angela Merkel, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—along with his wife, Anna Hakobyan—on Thursday evening will travel to Germany on a two-day official visit.
In capital city Berlin, the PM will have meetings with the top leadership of Germany, the Staff to the Prime Minister informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Pashinyan will deliver an address at the office of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.
In addition, the Armenian premier is scheduled to meet with representatives from the German economy’s Eastern Commission-Eastern Europe Union and the leading German companies.
In Cologne, Nikol Pashinyan will meet with the mayor of this city as well as representatives from the German Armenian community.
Furthermore, the PM of Armenia is slated to pay a visit to the Technical University of Cologne.