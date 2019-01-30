Eddie Rich: Armenia has taken right path toward full transparency in mining industry

YEREVAN. – Armenia has taken the right path toward full transparency in mining industry.

Eddie Rich, Deputy Head of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), on Wednesday told about the aforesaid to reporters, and during a conference devoted to the first national report of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative for Armenia.

Rich noted that Armenia will be assessed this year to see where it was going in terms of international standards. He said even though there were no flagrant shortcoming at this time, a full assessment will be made later.

As per the EITI official, the main achievement is the summary digest where all the data were presented for the first time. He added that everyone can get familiarized online with the contractual, tax-related, and financial matters of the enterprises that work in this domain.

Eddie Rich noted that there will be data also with respect to the production volumes of companies, and therefore it will be possible to see whether the payments correspond to production volumes.