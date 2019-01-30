News
Deputy PM comments on possible increase in gas price
Deputy PM comments on possible increase in gas price
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – During the talks with Gazprom, it will be clear to what extend Gazprom Armenia will subsidy the gas price, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan told reporters.

“There are different components at the expense of which the gas price for consumer is formed – at the expense of optimization, re-calculation of the components, review of the losses. Different indicators need to be reviewed. I think we will find the point when optimization will become possible,” Avinyan said, adding that the talks are in progress.

As reported earlier, the price of Russian gas on the border increased from $150 to $165 per 1,000 cubic meters.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
