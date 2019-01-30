EU official continues discussions in Armenia after Johannes Hahn’s visit

Working meetings in the framework of the EU-Armenia cooperation are in process, the EU delegation in Armenia wrote on Facebook.
The EU officials and Vassilis Maragos, the Head of the DG NEAR Unit responsible for Armenia will continue the discussions of the EU Commissioner Hahn's high-level visit's agenda at a working level on 30-31 January.
The working agenda started with a meeting with Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, who is in charge for coordination and chairs the inter-agency commission on CEPA and Partnership Priorities implementation in the Government. Meetings are also planned with the Ministers and Deputy Ministers of Economic Development and Investments, Justice, Finance, Education and Transport .