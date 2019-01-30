Armenia official: Mining industry transparency enhancement is our primary goal

YEREVAN. – Public attention has been always riveted on the metal mining industry in Armenia, taking into consideration its role in country’s economy, as well as social, environmental, technological, and other issues related to the sector’s activities.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan on Wednesday stated the aforementioned in his address at the Conference devoted to the First National Report of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) of Armenia.

“Thus, it is clear, therefore, that enhancing transparency and accountability of the sector and making it compliant with international criterias is our primary goal,” he added. “And the most reliable way to reach this goal is the full implementation of the EITI in Armenia.”

Avinyan stressed that the report presents the metal mining industry activities in Armenia, in 2016 and 2017.

Armenia on Wednesday publicized its first EITI national Report. It is one of the most important results of activities toward the implementation of the EITI Standard. This achievement was preceded by capacity building activities, sector-related studies, legislative amendments, etc.

The EITI National Report is aimed at providing comprehensive information about the sector in one place, enabling stakeholders to use it for conducting analysis, initiating debates on key issues, and embarking on reforms.