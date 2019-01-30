News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 30
USD
486.45
EUR
556.11
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.45
EUR
556.11
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
Armenia, Iran confer on “natural gas for electricity” exchange project
Armenia, Iran confer on “natural gas for electricity” exchange project
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Acting Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia, First Deputy Minister Garegin Baghramyan, on Tuesday received a delegation, led by Deputy Energy Minister for Electricity and Energy Affairs Homayoun Haeri of Iran.  

The parties discussed the course of construction of the third Iran-Armenia high-voltage electric power transmission line, the Meghri Hydroelectric Power Plant construction project, and the “natural gas for electricity” exchange project, the Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the interlocutors underscored the deepening of trade and economic relations between Armenia and Iran, and the need to increase the mutual visits between the two countries’ officials of this domain.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Parliament Speaker holds meeting with Iranian Ambassador
Seyed Kazem Sadjadi attached importance to the high-level mutual visits, noting that they further intensify the relations between the two countries and peoples...
 Pashinyan: Armenia, Gazprom agree on gas price
We have agreed with Gazprom on preserving an internal price...
 Armenian Ambassador briefs Iranian FM on latest developments over Karabakh issue
The sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues...
 Armenian Defense Ministry representative and military attaché of the Iranian embassy discuss Karabakh issue
During the meeting the parties discussed the current issues of development of bilateral relations in defense sector and future activities...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Iran’s Rouhani
In connection with the plane crash in Alborz Province of Iran…
 Rouhani congratulates Armenian PM
“Hopefully, with the election of your Excellency, I hope that there will be opportunities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos