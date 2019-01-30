Armenia, Iran confer on “natural gas for electricity” exchange project

YEREVAN. – The Acting Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia, First Deputy Minister Garegin Baghramyan, on Tuesday received a delegation, led by Deputy Energy Minister for Electricity and Energy Affairs Homayoun Haeri of Iran.
The parties discussed the course of construction of the third Iran-Armenia high-voltage electric power transmission line, the Meghri Hydroelectric Power Plant construction project, and the “natural gas for electricity” exchange project, the Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the interlocutors underscored the deepening of trade and economic relations between Armenia and Iran, and the need to increase the mutual visits between the two countries’ officials of this domain.