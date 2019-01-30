Russia MFA: One needs to be realistic in Karabakh conflict settlement

YEREVAN. – Can the resolution of the Karabakh conflict be expected this year? The question is quite complicated.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and State Secretary Grigory Karasin on Wednesday told the abovementioned to reporters in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
In his words, everyone would like to see the progress in the resolution of this matter to be achieved as soon as possible.
“But one has to be realistic and to trust sensibleness and [the peace] negotiations which, first and foremost, refer to the leadership of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and are carried out with the support of the international community,” Karasin added.