Russia to continue working on opening new transit corridor for Armenian goods

YEREVAN. – Implementation of an agreement signed between Russia and Georgia on customs regulations in 2011 will enable to open another transit corridor for Armenian goods, Deputy Foreign Minister Grigoriy Karasin said in Yerevan.
“The first meeting of the trilateral committee of Russia and Georgia with the participation of Switzerland will be very important. Such a meeting will be held in February in Geneva,” Karasin said.
At the same time, he noted that there are problems in the region and there are disagreements about the political status of a number of states, and there is also the problem of South Ossetia, through which the corridor must pass.
“This is a sensitive issue which we will discuss,” the deputy minister said.