Russia MFA: CSTO new secretary general matter will be resolved
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – All CSTO member countries look toward this matter’s resolution that will not cause harm to the organization and will enable to evade negative precedents.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and State Secretary Grigory Karasin on Wednesday told the aforementioned to reporters in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, as he commented on the present-day situation regarding the still-vacant post of Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

“[But] I believe the matter will be resolved,” he added.

There was some tension in relations between Armenia and the other CSTO member countries, after Yerevan had recalled its representative Yuri Khachaturov from the position of CSTO Secretary General, but without prior consent with the other member countries in this organization.

The candidacy of a new Secretary General was to be considered at the CSTO leaders’ summit on December 6, 2018, but the matter was put off.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
