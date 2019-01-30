News
Wednesday
January 30
News
Dollar goes down in Armenia
Dollar goes down in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 486.45/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.09 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 556.11 (down by AMD 0.54), that of one British pound totaled AMD 637.69 (down by AMD 2.74), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.37 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 247.97, AMD 20,449.73 and AMD 12,762.02, respectively.
