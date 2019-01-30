Armenia’s Sarkissian underscores economic cooperation with Tunisia

The new ambassador of Tunisia to Armenia, Mohamed Ali Chihi —with diplomatic residence in Moscow, on Wednesday handed his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian. Also, he conveyed to the Armenian President the warm greetings by President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia.
President Sarkissian congratulated the diplomat, wished him success in his accountable mission, and expressed the hope that Ambassador Chihi will greatly contribute to the development of Armenian-Tunisian relations and expansion of bilateral cooperation.
Armen Sarkissian added that the International Organization of La Francophonie is yet another platform where the two countries can cooperate actively, and he underscored economic cooperation.