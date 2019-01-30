Ararat Mirzoyan receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Armenia

YEREVAN.- The President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Armenia Timur Urazayev.
Welcoming the guest, the Head of the parliament has underlined that the Armenian-Kazakh relations are anchored on the firm bases of friendship and mutual trust.
Highlighting the current level of the relations between the two countries, Ararat Mirzoyan has noted in this issue that personally the Ambassador’s contribution is great.
The President of the National Assembly has expressed hope that the Friendship Group of the newly elected parliament to be formed in the future will give new impetus for further deepening and expansion of bilateral relations, for which all conditions are available.
Touching upon the activation of the inter-parliamentary ties and the rise of the parliamentary diplomacy role, the Head of the legislative body considered necessary the effective cooperation between the deputies of the two countries also in multilateral parliamentary formats.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev congratulated Ararat Mirzoyan on being elected NA President and wished him successes.
The Ambassador has assured that Kazakhstan is concerned about deepening the effective cooperation with Armenia in bilateral, as well as multilateral formats, including in the frameworks of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
Timur Urazayev highly assessed the parliamentarians’ contribution to the process of the development of the inter-state relations.
Discussing the agenda of many spheres of bilateral cooperation, the interlocutors have emphasized the expansion of the trade-economic ties, documenting that there is non-used great potential of deepening the Armenian-Kazakh cooperation.