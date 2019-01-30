News
Trump slams US intelligence chiefs as ‘passive and naive’ on Iran
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday, appearing to reignite his long-standing feud with the country’s intelligence agencies, by belittling their assessments on Islamic State, North Korea and Iran, VOA reported.

In a series of posts, Trump claimed responsibility for key improvements while calling out his intelligence chiefs for being “extremely passive and naïve.” 

“When I became President, ISIS was out of control in Syria & running rampant. Since then tremendous progress made, especially over last 5 weeks,” he wrote, using an acronym for the terror group. “Caliphate will soon be destroyed, unthinkable two years ago.”

“North Korea relationship is best it has ever been,” he wrote of his efforts to engage with Pyongyang. “Decent chance of Denuclearization...”

And on Iran, he wrote intelligence officials, “are wrong!”

“Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!” the president added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
