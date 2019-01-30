NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 30.01.2019

Turkish flags were hung on the gates and stairs of two Armenian schools – AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School and Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School in Los Angeles.
The move was condemned by the local Armenian community and elected officials. US House of Representatives member Adam Schiff and expressed the hope that the authorities will be able to identity the suspects and prevent future such incidents, while Congressman Brad Sherman petitioned to FBI.
The Los Angeles police are investigating the incidents as a hate crime and a hate incident.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev.
They discussed a number of issues on cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union and in bilateral format.
The large-scale military conflict over Karabakh might draw in Russia, Director of U.S> National Intelligence Dan Coats wrote in a worldwide threat assessment to the Senate Intelligence Committee.
"Tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region remains a potential source for a large-scale military conflict that might draw in Russia."
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and State Secretary Grigory Karasin visited Yerevan and met with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.
“Predictability, stability, openness, and understanding of each other’s intentions are indispensable in Armenia-Russia relations,” Karasin told reporters.
The Russian official reflected on the Karabakh conflict, saying the world community has a consensus on a non-military settlement of the conflict. Russia has quite good cooperation with the Americans and the French within the framework of the created organizations toward the settlement conflict, he added.
Armenia is 62nd out of 128 countries in the 2019 ranking of safest countries in the world issued by Global Finance magazine.
The probability of a military conflict, the level of threat to the safety of the people, the level of economic development, and the likelihood of a natural disaster were the main criteria for this ranking.