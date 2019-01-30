Pashinyan: State bodies should be under parliamentary control

YEREVAN.- Definitely, state bodies should be under parliamentary control, but this does not mean that this path lies through the transformation of these structures into ministries, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reportes on Wednesday, speaking about structural changes in the cabinet of ministers and demands of political forces to turn the National Security Service and the Police into ministries.
He also emphasized that for the first time in recent years the director of National Security Service personally took part in budget implementation discussions.