Thursday
January 31
Thursday
January 31
Pashinyan: State bodies should be under parliamentary control
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN.- Definitely, state bodies should be under parliamentary control, but this does not mean that this path lies through the transformation of these structures into ministries, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reportes on Wednesday, speaking about structural changes in the cabinet of ministers and demands of political forces to turn the National Security Service and the Police into ministries.

He also emphasized that for the first time in recent years the director of National Security Service personally took part in budget implementation discussions.

 
Հայերեն and Русский
