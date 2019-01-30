Nikol Pashinyan: Public administration system is more transparent than ever

The fact that democracy is our credo, and we have to move from a super-premier system of government to a balanced system, is unambiguous. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Wednesday.
At the same time, Pashinyan noted that people want these changes to occur within one day. "Yes, it can be done within one day, but it may turn out that the whole government has become paralyzed and anarchy has been created in the country, "said Pashinyan, adding that the process could take place within 3-4 years.