Afghan president accuses Pakistan of holding 'keys to war'

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday that the “keys to war are in Islamabad, Quetta, Rawalpindi” - all cities in Pakistan - suggesting the neighboring country was a safe haven for cross-border militant activities, Reuters reported.
Afghanistan has previously accused Pakistan of turning a blind eye to Afghan Taliban commanders on its soil and even of supporting the militant group it is fighting, which Islamabad denies.
Ghani said the “key to peace was in Afghanistan”, as talks between Taliban and U.S. officials on ending the 17-year war in Afghanistan appear to be gaining momentum.