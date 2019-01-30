Cabinet members officially sworn in (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN.- Cabinet members were sworn into office today at a ceremony at Armenian President Armen Sarkissian’s Office (PHOTOS).
PM Nikol Pashinyan was first to take the floor and read the oath.
“For the fulfillment of pan-national goals and empowerment of the Fatherland, I swear to duly implement my obligations assumed before the people, to uphold the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Armenia, contribute to the sovereignty and maintenance of interests of the Republic of Armenia and remain committed to the high calling of Cabinet member”.
Ministers then took the oath one by one.
President Sarkissian congratulated the Prime Minister and members of the Government wishing them success and productive work for the sake of our country's strengthening and prosperity for our people.