Iran unveils new anti-armor missiles

The missiles, named Toofan-3M and Toofan-7, were put on display at an exhibition of achievements of the Iranian Armed Forces, Tasnim News Agency reported.
Both missiles are top attack projectiles, which strike armored vehicles from above. They detect the target with electromagnetic and laser sensors from above and detonate their warhead at the top of the target.
Toofan-3M, is a new generation of Toofan-3 missiles, while Toofan-7 is considered the newest homegrown anti-armor missile.
Iranian military technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.
Tehran has always assured other nations that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.