Ararat Mirzoyan receives representatives of NDI and IRI Armenia

The President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan received on Wednesday the representatives of the National Democratic Institute of International Affairs (NDI) and the International Republican Institute Armenia.
The guests congratulated Ararat Mirzoyan on being elected in the high post of the President of the National Assembly.
Ararat Mirzoyan thanked his international colleagues for the support shown to the formation process of the political new culture in Armenia during the preparation of the extraordinary parliamentary elections.
Laura Nicolas, Senior Resident Director of NDI and Chris Holzen, Senior Advisor for Europe & Eurasia, International Republican Institute (IRI) presented to the President of the National Assembly the mandate of their organizations and were interested in the needs of the National Assembly and works to be done.
Ararat Mirzoyan outlined some priorities in the development of the institutional capabilities of the National Assembly.
The international partners, wishing success to the newly elected parliament, assured their readiness for the close cooperation and implementation of the programmes on the basis of the needs assessment.