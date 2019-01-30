Zarif highlights contradiction between Trump admin’s claims, intelligence assertion

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif derided the contradiction between the anti-Iran claims raised by US President Donald Trump’s administration and the assertions made by American intelligence chief, Tasnim News Agency reported.
In a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Zarif said, “When @realDonaldTrump's own intelligence agencies contradict what he, the warmongers in his admin, and the Israelis say about Iran.”
“He should have listened to the EU, the UN, and former US officials all along,” Zarif noted.
He also attached a picture showing the titles of two articles, one about US national security advisor John Bolton’s accusation that Iran has been pursuing nuclear weapons, and the other one about several cases that Director of US National Intelligence Dan Coats has contradicted Trump’s statements.
In an article on Tuesday, the Time said Coats has contradicted President Trump’s statements on North Korea, Syria and Russia in an address to the Senate and had argued that Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group continues to pose a threat to the US despite the Administration’s claims that it has been defeated.
Meanwhile, US President Trump also wrote a message in his Twitter account on Wednesday, saying, “The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong!”
“Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!” Trump said about his own country’s intelligence bodies.