Supporters of Robert Kocharyan hold protest action in front of German Embassy in Yerevan

Supporters of the second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, held a protest action in front of the German Embassy in Yerevan on Wednesday.
On February 1, a meeting is scheduled between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The protesters, during the rally, handed the letter to the ambassador. In the letter, they, in particular, noted that the case of Robert Kocharyan is illegal, and it is necessary that the international community pay attention to this fact. They also asked the ambassador to deliver the letter to the German chancellor.