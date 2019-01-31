News
John Bolton warns: Don’t deal in gold, oil with Venezuela!
John Bolton warns: Don’t deal in gold, oil with Venezuela!
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US National Security Adviser John Bolton has called on businessmen not to engage in trade with Venezuela.

“My advice to bankers, brokers, traders, facilitators, and other businesses: don’t deal in gold, oil, or other Venezuelan commodities being stolen from the Venezuelan people by the [incumbent President Nicolás] Maduro mafia,” Bolton wrote on Twitter. “We stand ready to continue to take action.”

He added that the US has sanctioned Nicaragua’s Albanisa company, which exports and sells Venezuelan oil products.
