Man found dead inside Yerevan apartment

YEREVAN. – A man was found dead Wednesday, at an apartment in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the news service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations that, at 10:41am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that the door of an apartment of a building in Yerevan was closed, the person inside was asleep, and rescuers were needed.
A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
The rescuers who arrived opened the door of this apartment and found the dead body of a man—who was born in 1978—in the bedroom.