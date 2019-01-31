News
Man found dead inside Yerevan apartment
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – A man was found dead Wednesday, at an apartment in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the news service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations that, at 10:41am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that the door of an apartment of a building in Yerevan was closed, the person inside was asleep, and rescuers were needed. 

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

The rescuers who arrived opened the door of this apartment and found the dead body of a man—who was born in 1978—in the bedroom.
