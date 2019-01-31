Newspaper: Armenia financial savings reach embassies too

YEREVAN. – Within the scope of making financial savings, the Government of the Republic of Armenia (RA) plans to close the Armenian embassy in Denmark and to join it to the embassy in Sweden, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.
“Thus, the RA embassy in Sweden will concurrently serve Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Iceland.
“[And] Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Denmark, RA ex-Foreign Minister Alexander Arzoumanian, may be heading the combined embassy,” Zhamanak wrote.