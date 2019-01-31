News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 31
USD
486.45
EUR
556.11
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.45
EUR
556.11
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia financial savings reach embassies too
Newspaper: Armenia financial savings reach embassies too
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Within the scope of making financial savings, the Government of the Republic of Armenia (RA) plans to close the Armenian embassy in Denmark and to join it to the embassy in Sweden, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“Thus, the RA embassy in Sweden will concurrently serve Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Iceland.

“[And] Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Denmark, RA ex-Foreign Minister Alexander Arzoumanian, may be heading the combined embassy,” Zhamanak wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos