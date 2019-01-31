Kazakhstan Senate ratifies amendments to Eurasian Economic Union treaty

The senators of Kazakhstan on Thursday approved the ratification of the protocol on making amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The objective of this protocol is to make an amendment to the treaty’s point with respect to confirming the possibility of not just the head of an EAEU member country, but also its head of government being part of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the highest supranational body of the EAEU.

According to the Kazakh Senate press service, the need to make amendments to the EAEU treaty was due to the constitutional amendments that were made in Armenia, and according to which, this country has passed to a parliamentary system of governance, as of April 2018, and this envisions the transfer of the President’s main powers in foreign policy to the Government and Prime Minister of Armenia.