News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 31
USD
486.45
EUR
556.11
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.45
EUR
556.11
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
Kazakhstan Senate ratifies amendments to Eurasian Economic Union treaty
Kazakhstan Senate ratifies amendments to Eurasian Economic Union treaty
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The senators of Kazakhstan on Thursday approved the ratification of the protocol on making amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The objective of this protocol is to make an amendment to the treaty’s point with respect to confirming the possibility of not just the head of an EAEU member country, but also its head of government being part of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the highest supranational body of the EAEU.

According to the Kazakh Senate press service, the need to make amendments to the EAEU treaty was due to the constitutional amendments that were made in Armenia, and according to which, this country has passed to a parliamentary system of governance, as of April 2018, and this envisions the transfer of the President’s main powers in foreign policy to the Government and Prime Minister of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM: We will try to eliminate barriers in Eurasian Union without revolution
“Our main priority is the elimination of existing barriers in the Eurasian Economic Union…
 Supreme Eurasian Council to be held in Astana on May 29
His remarks came during the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov…
 Eurasian Union to establish unified electronic labor exchange
“The electronic labor exchange will allow job seekers…
 Eurasian Union Board member: We have a lot to learn from Armenia
The Armenian entrepreneurs are promoting their products...
 Pashinyan: Digital technology investments are priority for Armenia
As per the PM, digital projects are very important for the Eurasian Economic Union as well…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: We consider it important to strengthen level of trust within Eurasian Economic Union
“I count on effective cooperation and support from all Member States in the practical implementation of the initiatives of the Armenian Chairmanship in 2019,” the PM added…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos