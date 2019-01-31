Armenian doctor in Russia saves road accident victim’s life while waiting for ambulance

Armenian obstetrician-gynecologist Arsen Arutyunyants, who is Deputy Head Physician at the Noyabrsk City Central Hospital in Russia, has saved the live of a man who was injured in a road accident in the Yamal Peninsula, MK Yamal reported.

Arutyunyants had decided to go to Kogalym town with his children, but there was an accident on the highway.

“We saw a man lying on the road,” the Armenian physician said, in part. “His shoulder and thigh were injured.”

Subsequently, Arutyunyants mobilized the man’s shoulder, immediately called the emergency services, and treated this man until an ambulance arrived.

The Armenian doctor, however, said he does not see anything special in his actions.

The road accident victim was hospitalized in critical condition, but now he is in satisfactory condition.