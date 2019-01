Sentenced to life imprisonment Vagharshak Avetisyan, who was charged with killing a taxi driver in March 2008, went on a hunger strike.

According to the head of the public relations department of the Penitentiary Department of the Ministry of Justice Nona Navikyan, the prisoner went on a hunger strike on Wednesday.

Vagharshak Avetisyan was indicted for killing a taxi driver in March 2008. Avetisyan pleaded not guilty.

In August 2018 the prisoner tried to commit a suicide.