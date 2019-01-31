News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 31
USD
486.45
EUR
556.11
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.45
EUR
556.11
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
Former Armenian MP's son faces charges in restaurant shooting case
Former Armenian MP's son faces charges in restaurant shooting case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Another four people have been detained in a shooting in Partez restaurant in Armenia’s Kotayk province, spokesperson for the Investigative Committee Sona Truzyan said.

According to her, six people were detained in the case, five of them as suspects.

Shant Manukyan, 24, the son of restaurant’s owner and former MP Melik Manukyan, has been charged with hooliganism committed with the use of weapon.

Artashes Gevorgyan, 33, a native of the town of Abovyan, was killed and other seven people were injured, one of them is critical.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Los Angeles police reveal footage of Armenian school incident
Suspect is approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall…
Armenian doctor in Russia saves road accident victim’s life while waiting for ambulance
Arsen Arutyunyants is Deputy Head Physician at the Noyabrsk City Central Hospital...
 2 masked men rob supermarket in Yerevan
The robbers threatened to kill the worker and stole around $2,500 ...
 Life-sentenced Armenian prisoner goes on hunger strike
The prisoner went on a hunger strike on Wednesday…
OSCE PA executive petitions to Armenia Ombudsman regarding political party ex-official’s death in prison
Chair of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Committee on Democracy and Human Rights...
 990 cases of domestic violence recorded in Armenia last year
In 413 cases a warning was made...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos