Former Armenian MP's son faces charges in restaurant shooting case

YEREVAN. – Another four people have been detained in a shooting in Partez restaurant in Armenia’s Kotayk province, spokesperson for the Investigative Committee Sona Truzyan said.

According to her, six people were detained in the case, five of them as suspects.

Shant Manukyan, 24, the son of restaurant’s owner and former MP Melik Manukyan, has been charged with hooliganism committed with the use of weapon.

Artashes Gevorgyan, 33, a native of the town of Abovyan, was killed and other seven people were injured, one of them is critical.