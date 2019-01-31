Facebook now has 1.52 billion people who use it every single day

The number of people who use Facebook daily increased to 1.53 billion, Facebook said in a statement, CNN reported.

As follows from the documents, in December 2018, at least 1.53 billion people entered the social network at least once a day. This figure has increased over the year by 9%. At the same time, the number of those who use Facebook at least once a month exceeded 2.32 billion. Annual growth also amounted to 9%.

According to Facebook representatives, over 2.7 billion people globally use at least once a month one of its as Facebook, the Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

Facebook also noted that its net profit for 2018 reached $ 7.57 per share, or a total of $ 22.11 billion, in 2017 the figure was $ 15.93 billion.

“The company posted a record $6.9 billion profit for the final three months of 2018 -- a jump of 61% from the same period a year earlier and well ahead of Wall Street estimates,” the source noted.