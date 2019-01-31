News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 31
USD
486.45
EUR
556.11
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.45
EUR
556.11
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
Russian MFA: We welcome recent political contacts between Yerevan, Baku
Russian MFA: We welcome recent political contacts between Yerevan, Baku
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Our position on the Karabakh remains unchanged, spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Her remarks came in response to a question on how the Russian side views the recent militaristic statement by the Azerbaijani leader, and what kind of preparation for peace is being discussed against the backdrop of such statements.

“We welcome the recent political contacts between Yerevan and Baku at various levels. We heard the constructive assessments that the capital cities gave on this issue, and we believe that this is the right way to move forward,” Zakharova noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia spiritual leader hopes day will come when Karabakh conflict will be resolved
Patriarch Kirill met with Allahshukur Pashazadeh, the spiritual leader of Azerbaijanis and chairman of the Caucasian Muslim Board…
 Pashinyan rules out consideration of ‘land for peace’ formula
Nikol Pashinyan: Bolton and I did not discuss Karabakh issue
Speaking about his phone conversation with National Security Adviser John Bolton, Pashinyan stressed that the Karabakh issue ...
 Grigory Karasin: Russia works in coordinated fashion with US, France to resolve Karabakh conflict
As per the Russian deputy FM, mutual trust needs to be built between the conflicting parties…
 Russia MFA: One needs to be realistic in Karabakh conflict settlement
As per deputy FM Karasin, everyone would like to see the progress in the resolution of this matter to be achieved as soon as possible…
 Russian official: International community has consensus on rejecting military solution in Karabakh
There has been relative calmness and “predictability of the situation became characteristic...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos