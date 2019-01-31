Russian MFA: We welcome recent political contacts between Yerevan, Baku

YEREVAN. – Our position on the Karabakh remains unchanged, spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Her remarks came in response to a question on how the Russian side views the recent militaristic statement by the Azerbaijani leader, and what kind of preparation for peace is being discussed against the backdrop of such statements.

“We welcome the recent political contacts between Yerevan and Baku at various levels. We heard the constructive assessments that the capital cities gave on this issue, and we believe that this is the right way to move forward,” Zakharova noted.