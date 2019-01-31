New export contracts signed as result of Eurasian Week in Armenia

YEREVAN. – During the B2B meetings organized by Business Armenia, local businessmen have signed a number of contracts and have already started exporting. The negotiations took place during the Eurasian Week, the largest economic event in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which took place in October 2018, Business Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

iPlast has signed a new export contract, according to which disposable medical products manufactured in our country will be exported to Ukraine. The first batch has already been sent. The contract envisages at least 3 years of cooperation, during which products of about $200,000 will be exported. The next batch is expected to be delivered soon.

During the Eurasian Week, a new export contract was also signed by Sharoyan-Sarian company, whose Aleppo branded oriental sweets were exported to Russia.

The preliminary agreements on export were also reached by the companies in the textile, food, pharmaceuticals, precision engineering, and construction sectors.

“More than 100 companies participated in the largest economic event of EAEU,” noted Anahit Mkrtchyan, Business Armenia’s Export Support Manager. “Business Armenia helped to organize B2B meetings, the results of which we already see.”