Minister: Armenia economic revolution has begun

YEREVAN. – Economic revolution has started in Armenia, and it shall continue and give the expected result.

The Minister of Economic Development and Investments, Tigran Khachatryan, on Thursday told the aforementioned to reporters.

“The economic revolution [in Armenia] has begun when the [new] government and prime minister have confirmed that, from now on, everyone is free to implement their ideas and projects, and the government is ready to assist that they are implemented without obstacles,” Khachatryan said. “And the [economic] revolution should not end; it shall be continued and give the expected result.”

Also, the minister noted that a favorable climate for investments has been established in Armenia.

“Investments like stability, and now there is that stability [in Armenia],” he added. “I believe that will be very beneficial for the promotion of new projects in the coming months.”

Khachatryan stressed, however, that investments require time.

“That is, any investment initiative goes through a certain ‘road,’ from the moment of [its initial] discussion until the moment of completion of [its] implementation,” he explained, in particular.

The minister expressed confidence that everything was in the right course also in terms of investor activeness in Armenia.

“Investment interest [toward the country] continues to be high,” Tigran Khachatryan concluded. “[And] it will be higher in the near future.”