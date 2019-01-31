News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 31
USD
486.45
EUR
556.11
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.45
EUR
556.11
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
Armenia’s Pashinyan visits Technical University of Cologne
Armenia’s Pashinyan visits Technical University of Cologne
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Within the framework of his official visit to Germany, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday paid a visit to the Technical University of Cologne (TH Köln) where he was welcomed by president Stefan Herzig of this institution of higher education, the Armenpress correspondent reported from this German city.

After Pashinyan’s meeting with the university administration, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between TH Köln and the National Polytechnic University of Armenia. The document was signed by TH Köln President Stefan Herzig and Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany, Ashot Smbatyan.

Subsequently, Nikol Pashinyan met with the students and faculty at this German further education college.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos