Armenia’s Pashinyan visits Technical University of Cologne

Within the framework of his official visit to Germany, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday paid a visit to the Technical University of Cologne (TH Köln) where he was welcomed by president Stefan Herzig of this institution of higher education, the Armenpress correspondent reported from this German city.
After Pashinyan’s meeting with the university administration, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between TH Köln and the National Polytechnic University of Armenia. The document was signed by TH Köln President Stefan Herzig and Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany, Ashot Smbatyan.
Subsequently, Nikol Pashinyan met with the students and faculty at this German further education college.