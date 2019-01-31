News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 31
USD
486.98
EUR
559.15
RUB
7.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.98
EUR
559.15
RUB
7.47
Show news feed
PM: Armenia is considered Silicon Valley of ex-Soviet Union
PM: Armenia is considered Silicon Valley of ex-Soviet Union
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Armenia is considered the Silicon Valley of the ex-Soviet Union, and where Nairi-2, the first semiconductor computer of the Soviet era and one of the first ones in the world, was manufactured.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday noted abovementioned in his address at the Technical University of Cologne (TH Köln), Germany. 

He said Armenia’s respective potential has expanded today, the country’s IT sector has grown five times over the past seven years, and by 25 percent on a yearly basis.

Pashinyan noted that numerous transnational IT companies have scientific research centers in Armenia, and thousands of specialists are involved in the activities of these centers.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan in Cologne: IT was one of keys for success of Armenia velvet revolution
The PM delivered an address at the Technical University of Cologne, Germany…
 Facebook now has 1.52 billion people who use it every single day
As follows from the documents, in December 2018, at least 1.53 billion people…
 Chessify uses AI to search YouTube videos
Chessify has scanned all possible YouTube videos related to chess…
Nokia 9 pureview launch expected at HMD Global MWC 2019 event
NYT: Zuckerberg Plans to Integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger
While all three will remain stand-alone apps, at a much deeper level they will be linked so messages can travel between the different services...
 Pashinyan: Digital technology investments are priority for Armenia
As per the PM, digital projects are very important for the Eurasian Economic Union as well…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos