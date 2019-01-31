PM: Armenia is considered Silicon Valley of ex-Soviet Union

Armenia is considered the Silicon Valley of the ex-Soviet Union, and where Nairi-2, the first semiconductor computer of the Soviet era and one of the first ones in the world, was manufactured.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday noted abovementioned in his address at the Technical University of Cologne (TH Köln), Germany.

He said Armenia’s respective potential has expanded today, the country’s IT sector has grown five times over the past seven years, and by 25 percent on a yearly basis.

Pashinyan noted that numerous transnational IT companies have scientific research centers in Armenia, and thousands of specialists are involved in the activities of these centers.