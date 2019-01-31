KfW Bank looks toward implementing new initiatives with Armenia

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, is in Germany on official visit. His first destination was the city of Cologne, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Early on Thursday, Nikol Pashinyan met with the KfW Bank Director for Eastern Europe, Olaf Zymelka. The PM noted that this bank is a productive partner for Armenia, and with which several programs are implemented in the country’s economy. In this context, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the signing of a €23,208,483.13 grant agreement under the Armenia Biodiversity and Sustainable Local Development Program with the KfW Bank in November 2018, and which is one of the most promising projects in the region. The Premier stressed that bringing this domain to high environmental standards is among his government’s priorities, and said he was glad to have a reliable partner like the KfW Bank.

Zymelka, for his part, noted that Armenia is an important partner for the KfW Bank, and with which several joint programs have been implemented. He said Armenia-KfW Bank partnership promotes the development of Armenian-German relations and, in this respect, the bank is keen to discuss and implement new initiatives.

The Prime Minister of Armenia and the KfW Bank official discussed the ongoing programs in environmental protection, energy, agriculture, infrastructure, water management and reservoirs, and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in some other promising domains.